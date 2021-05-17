Ballast Inc. Buys 960 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 152,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period.

PFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.28. 44,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

