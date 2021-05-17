Vai (VAI) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $228.07 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00087868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.45 or 0.00467547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00227688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.14 or 0.01291212 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042563 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 260,544,445 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.