Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.72 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $19.71 or 0.00044634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $59,929.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00087868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.45 or 0.00467547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00227688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.14 or 0.01291212 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042563 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 830,521 coins and its circulating supply is 645,361 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

