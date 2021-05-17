STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. STORE Capital comprises 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.12. 2,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,594. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

