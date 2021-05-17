Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.39

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 82430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The stock has a market cap of $195.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.08, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

