Inlet Private Wealth LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.77. 6,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

