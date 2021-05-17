Ballast Inc. Has $7.44 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $359.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,214. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $242.10 and a 12-month high of $388.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.