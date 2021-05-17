The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in The New York Times by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,230 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in The New York Times by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The New York Times by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,105,000 after acquiring an additional 556,128 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,566,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

