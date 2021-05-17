Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.89. 20,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,902. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

