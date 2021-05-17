Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 17,040 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 1.7% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 364,025 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,014. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

