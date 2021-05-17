Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Herman Miller as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Herman Miller by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of MLHR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.16. 5,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,538. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.