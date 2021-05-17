Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 514 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.84 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

