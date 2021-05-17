Destination Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $76.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

