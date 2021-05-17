Sterneck Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 9.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $150.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average is $133.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

