Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,849 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 182,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $113.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

