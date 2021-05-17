Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Devon Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Devon Energy to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765,555. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.