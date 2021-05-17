Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.67 million.

SHLS stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,696. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $44.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.92.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

