RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.39

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $143.82 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.49 or 0.01251250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00061896 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,891,350 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.