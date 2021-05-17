Fortuna Market Cap Achieves $465,559.29 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $465,559.29 and approximately $264.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.49 or 0.01251250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00061896 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FOTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.