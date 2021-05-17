Jefferies Financial Group Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $60.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 574,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,420,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold 2,126,476 shares of company stock valued at $74,570,929 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

