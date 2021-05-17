Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $742,753.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

