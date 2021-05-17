Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,901 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 223,539 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $35,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

