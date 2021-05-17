Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Human Investing LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 48,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 357,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Pfizer by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 27,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 123,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

PFE opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

