Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

