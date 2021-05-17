Human Investing LLC Sells 1,866 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Human Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $276,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,410. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

