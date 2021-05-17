Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.88. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

