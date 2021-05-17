Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,400.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,085.01 on Monday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.09, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,144.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,145.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.