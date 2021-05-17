The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Up to $77.64

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.64, but opened at $81.82. The Children’s Place shares last traded at $84.08, with a volume of 5,710 shares changing hands.

PLCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

