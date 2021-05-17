The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Stock analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LEV. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LEV opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

