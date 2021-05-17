The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Stock analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LEV. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of LEV opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $35.25.
The Lion Electric Company Profile
Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.
