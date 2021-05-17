Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Gap Down to $42.27

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.27, but opened at $40.73. Sykes Enterprises shares last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 2 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

