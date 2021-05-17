Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Down to $16.18

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $15.27. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 1,673 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 314,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

