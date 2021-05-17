ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Up to $27.15

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.15, but opened at $28.88. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPIX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $983.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

