Analysts Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of DFFN stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 4,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.