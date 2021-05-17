$0.12 EPS Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.60. 6,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,237. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

