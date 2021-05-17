Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

