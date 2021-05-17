Coco Enterprises LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Coco Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. 571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

