Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 8.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 507.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 208,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $46.44. 35,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

