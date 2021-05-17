EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.57 million.

EverQuote stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.89 million, a PE ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.43.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $92,627.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,452 shares of company stock worth $3,194,857. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

