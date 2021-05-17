Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,609. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

