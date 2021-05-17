-$0.09 EPS Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediciNova.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

MediciNova stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.16. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.