Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 21,534 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,249. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

