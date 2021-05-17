Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $129,703,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

