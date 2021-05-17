Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.55. The stock had a trading volume of 153,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,527. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

