DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NYSE DV opened at $30.86 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

