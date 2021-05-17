Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $396,781.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $396,781.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,182.90 or 1.00617193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00051817 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004689 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins and its circulating supply is 99,306,072 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars.

