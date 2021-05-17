agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

AGL stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

