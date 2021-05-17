Switcheo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $61.57 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00087379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.00464356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.37 or 0.00226285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.75 or 0.01306586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00042361 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,408,255,843 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,493,421 coins. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.