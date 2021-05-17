Palladium Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,906. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

