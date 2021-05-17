Palladium Partners LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,125. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

