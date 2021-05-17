GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 140,663 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

